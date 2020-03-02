Video
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:38 AM
Home Front Page

Papiya names high-ups, lawmakers, journalists as patrons of her nexus

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Mamunur Rashid

Detectives are trying to collect evidence from those who were blackmailed by expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya and her gang members.
Papiya blackmailed dozens of influential political persons with intimate videos she had filmed of their sexual encounters, an official said on Sunday.
Papiya ran prostitution racket and blackmailed high ups in society. The hired models came to the country for a couple of days and returned home after meeting their obligations.
A high Intelligence official told the Daily Observer on Sunday that they got some influential and powerful people's names who were blackmailed by Papiya.
Papiya, during interrogation, revealed names of some journalists, former ministers, MPS, some influential businessmen and political leaders, he said.
According to sources, the racket of anti-social activities hired choice models from countries like Russia, Ukraine and Vietnam. The racket also     used choice Bangladeshi models for high payment, source added.  
Papiya, an alleged female escort, brought her high-class clients to the five star hotels for refreshment, said the high officials.
"She filmed their intimate moments with models and later blackmailed those victims, mostly influential political persons and high government officials, for money. They found nearly 100 individual victims' videos, police officials said.  
She used her gang to amass a large amount of money illegally through high class prostitution, extortion, drug peddling, arms trade and many other crimes.
Papiya is believed to have developed good relations with many Awami League and Jubo League leaders by supplying women and paying them money.  
Papiya ran a prostitution racket at various luxury hotels in the capital by using her political identity.
Papiya has supposedly siphoned off money aboard. Detectives are now on the hunt for her illegal wealth at home and abroad.
Sources said Papiya had good relations with many influential leaders of the Awami League and the Jubo League, including a female lawmaker.  
Detectives have also got hold of photos and videos of some rich and influential people who were regular customers of her service.  




Papiya made a huge amount of money by blackmailing these people with the video clips.
With Papiya under arrest, many influential political leaders and businessmen are worried that Papiya might reveal their names during interrogation.   


