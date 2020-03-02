Accidents claim 15 lives across the country





In Gopalganj, five people were killed in a road accident when a private car plunged into a roadside ditch at Chhagolchhira area in Maksudpur Upazila on Sunday noon.

The identities of the deceased could not be immediately known.

Abul Bashar, Inspector of Sindiyaghat River Police of Muksudpur, said the accident took place when a Dhaka-bound bus fell into a ditch at Dhaka-Barisal Highway in Maksudpur Upazila around 3:30pm as the driver lost control over the steering wheel, leaving three dead on the spot and two others critically injured.

Later, the injured were taken to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex where the duty doctor declared them dead.

In Netrakona, six students were killed and 20 others injured as a pickup van collided head-on with a truck in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

All the deceased were students of Gauripur Haji Amiruddin High School. Among them, three of the deceased were identified as Arshadul, 14, Yasin, 8, and Hridoy, 17.

Akbar Ali Munshi, Superintendent of Police of Netrakona, said the accident took place in Kalapara Market area near Santipur village on Shamganj-Birishiri-Durgapur Road at around 9:00pm on Saturday night.

Forty-five students from Haji Amiruddin High School and Shalihar-e-Motaleb Beg

Dakhil Madrasa, who had appeared in this year's secondary school exams, had come to visit Bijoypur from Gouripur.

They were returning home when one of pickups collided with a truck. Arshadul, Yasin, and Hridoy were killed on the spot, the SP added.

In Jashore, two people including a Brac Bank official were killed after a truck hit a parked auto-rickshaw in Santola area on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Taniya, 30, an employee of Brac Bank, Churamonkati branch and Hasan, 45, of Sadar upazila.

Witnesses said a Jhenidah-bound truck hit the parked auto-rickshaw from behind around 10:30am leaving five passengers severely injured.

Locals took them to Jashore General Hospital. Dr Enam Uddin said two of the injured had died before they were brought to the hospital.

Moniruzzaman, Officer-in-Charge of Jashore Kotwali Police Station, said police seized the truck but the driver and his assistant managed to flee.

In Rajshshi, a man, who was injured in a road accident in Godagari upazila on Saturday, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Sunday morning, taking the death toll to eight from the crash.

The deceased was identified as Ramjan Ali, 30, son of Asadul Islam of Shreemantopur village in the upazila. Ramjan lived in Dhaka with his family and worked for a private company. He had come to Rajshahi to attend a marriage ceremony.

Saturday's car crash on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway left seven people, including four of a family, dead and two others injured. The accident took place around noon while they were going to attend a marriage ceremony, said Md Shahidullah, Superintendent of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP).

In Brahmanbaria, a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident at Uzanisar area in Sadar Upazila on Sunday noon.









The deceased was identified as Arif, 25, a resident of Shibnagar village in Debidwar Upazila of Cumilla district.

Masud Alam, Inspector of Akhaura Police Station, said the accident took place on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway in Sadar Upazila when a truck hit the motorcycle from behind, leaving Arif dead on the spot. Police seized the truck but the driver managed to escape.



