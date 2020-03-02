Video
Monday, 2 March, 2020
Front Page

Indian FS Shringla arrives today  

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian FS Shringla arrives today  

Indian FS Shringla arrives today  

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla  arrives here today (Monday) prior to the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra  Modi's Dhaka visit on March 16 or 17.
Modi will attend the birth centenary celebrations of
the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and have bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Ministry's sources said.
 The two countries are working on the programmes to be jointly inaugurated during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Ministry said.
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Indian National Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi are also expected to visit Dhaka to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, according to the Foreign Ministry.
 Earlier, the Indian government announced that they would also work together to commemorate the two important anniversary years -- Bangabandhu's birth centenary in 2020 and 50 years of Bangladesh's War of Liberation and the establishment of India-Bangladesh bilateral diplomatic ties in year 2021.
According to the Foreign Ministry, Shringla will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Monday.
Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Prime Minister Hasina will be able to receive her Indian counterpart at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport if he comes on March 16.
Sheikh Hasina will be visiting Tungipara on March 17 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said the Foreign Minister adding that it will be good for the Bangladesh side if Modi comes on March16.
The Foreign Minister said there will be a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry is working on the agenda of the meeting.  The Indian Foreign Secretary will also deliver keynote speech at a seminar to be held in a city hotel on Monday.
Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Indian High Commission in Dhaka will jointly organise a seminar titled "Bangladesh and India: A Promising Future."
Prime Minister's International Affairs Adviser Dr Gowher Rizvi will address the seminar as the chief guest.
BIISS Chairman Ambassador M Fazlul Karim, BIISS Acting Director General Colonel Sheikh Masud Ahmed, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and Distinguished Fellow, CPD Dr Mustafizur Rahman will attend the seminar, among others.
Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that March 2020 to March 2021 would be observed as the 'Mujib Borsho' (Mujib Year) across the country to mark the birth centenarys of Bangabandhu while the mega event will be held on March17.
Year-long programmes at home and abroad will be observed with the participation of the mass people both at the government and party levels apart from engagement from Bangladesh's foreign friends.  The 'Mujib Borsho' will be followed by the golden jubilee celebrations of the country's independence in 2021.


















