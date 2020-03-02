Tigers trounce Zimbabwe setting record in first ODI



Mohammad Saifuddin of Bangladesh appeals for a wicket of Zimbabwe during the 1st of the three-match ODI series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on Sunday. PHOTO: BCB

Bangladesh preferred to bat first winning the toss in the floodlit cricket match and piled up 321 runs losing six wickets, which is their highest ODI total against Zimbabwe. 320 for eight was their previous uppermost total against Rhodesians. The utmost score of Tigers in the format is 333 for eight against Australia in 2019 during the World Cup.

Hosts got fabulous start from the opening pair. Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das gathered 60 runs staying together before Tamim's departure with 24 off 42 in a run-flooded innings. He lost wicket with the review, which was more costly from Bangladesh's point of view. Nazmul Hossain Shanto was given LBW in a delivery, impact of which was outside off-stump. Poor Shanto couldn't take a review and had to walk to the sidelines scoring 29 runs.

Shanto stood valuable 80-run's partnership with Liton to give Bangladesh a solid foundation of the skyscraper they built. Mushfiqur Rahim failed to prove himself, who went cheaply with 19 runs.

Liton was retired hurt when he was at 126 runs because of hamstring injury. The stalwart bunter

took 95 balls to complete the 2nd ODI ton of his career with nine boundaries and one over boundary. It was his career best innings as well. His previous highest One-day International score was 121 against India in the last Asia Cup final in 2018.

Experienced whiffer Mahmudullah Riyad and the most consistent middle-order Bangladesh batsman in recent times Mohammad Mithun got haughty with the bat from then. They collected rapid 68 runs jointly. Mahmudullah returned to the dugout scoring 32 while Mithun had gone soon after picking up his 5th ODI fifty.

Mohammad Saifuddin's wild slog in his match of returning in action from injury played a big role to exceed 300 runs' total. He remained unbeaten with 27 runs from 15 deliveries hitting three massives.

Zimbabwe in reply, started to lose wickets from the beginning of their outing. Mohammad Saifuddin gave the initial breakthrough. He notched in his 1st over and the 2nd over of the innings. He bowled Zimbabwe opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, who could be departed in the 2nd ball of the innings delivered by Mustafizur Rahman if umpire raised his finger or Mashrafe challenged umpires decision since bowl tracking found all three reds.

Visitors started to lose wicket at regular intervals and were wrapped up at 152 runs to ensure 169 run's record victory for Tigers with 65 balls to spare. Previous largest victory for Bangladesh was against Sri Lanka at home in 2018. They humiliated the Lankans by 163 runs in that match.

However, debutant Wesley Madhevere was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with 35 runs, who also scalped a wicket rounding his arms. Besides, Tinotenda Mutombodzi amassed 24 runs.

Mohammad Saifuddin jagged three wickets, while Mashrafe and Mehidy Miraz shared two wickets each. Taijul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman also got but one wicket respectively. The two sides will meet on March 3 and March 6 for the rest two matches of the series.



















Rampant century of the striking opener Liton Das and stern bowling posted record victory of 169 runs for Bangladesh against visiting Zimbabwe on Sunday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Tigers took 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.Bangladesh preferred to bat first winning the toss in the floodlit cricket match and piled up 321 runs losing six wickets, which is their highest ODI total against Zimbabwe. 320 for eight was their previous uppermost total against Rhodesians. The utmost score of Tigers in the format is 333 for eight against Australia in 2019 during the World Cup.Hosts got fabulous start from the opening pair. Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das gathered 60 runs staying together before Tamim's departure with 24 off 42 in a run-flooded innings. He lost wicket with the review, which was more costly from Bangladesh's point of view. Nazmul Hossain Shanto was given LBW in a delivery, impact of which was outside off-stump. Poor Shanto couldn't take a review and had to walk to the sidelines scoring 29 runs.Shanto stood valuable 80-run's partnership with Liton to give Bangladesh a solid foundation of the skyscraper they built. Mushfiqur Rahim failed to prove himself, who went cheaply with 19 runs.Liton was retired hurt when he was at 126 runs because of hamstring injury. The stalwart buntertook 95 balls to complete the 2nd ODI ton of his career with nine boundaries and one over boundary. It was his career best innings as well. His previous highest One-day International score was 121 against India in the last Asia Cup final in 2018.Experienced whiffer Mahmudullah Riyad and the most consistent middle-order Bangladesh batsman in recent times Mohammad Mithun got haughty with the bat from then. They collected rapid 68 runs jointly. Mahmudullah returned to the dugout scoring 32 while Mithun had gone soon after picking up his 5th ODI fifty.Mohammad Saifuddin's wild slog in his match of returning in action from injury played a big role to exceed 300 runs' total. He remained unbeaten with 27 runs from 15 deliveries hitting three massives.Zimbabwe in reply, started to lose wickets from the beginning of their outing. Mohammad Saifuddin gave the initial breakthrough. He notched in his 1st over and the 2nd over of the innings. He bowled Zimbabwe opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, who could be departed in the 2nd ball of the innings delivered by Mustafizur Rahman if umpire raised his finger or Mashrafe challenged umpires decision since bowl tracking found all three reds.Visitors started to lose wicket at regular intervals and were wrapped up at 152 runs to ensure 169 run's record victory for Tigers with 65 balls to spare. Previous largest victory for Bangladesh was against Sri Lanka at home in 2018. They humiliated the Lankans by 163 runs in that match.However, debutant Wesley Madhevere was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with 35 runs, who also scalped a wicket rounding his arms. Besides, Tinotenda Mutombodzi amassed 24 runs.Mohammad Saifuddin jagged three wickets, while Mashrafe and Mehidy Miraz shared two wickets each. Taijul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman also got but one wicket respectively. The two sides will meet on March 3 and March 6 for the rest two matches of the series.