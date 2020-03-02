Dhaka gasping for fresh air



The photo taken on Sunday shows thick cloud of dust reducing visibility in Meradiya area in the capital. Air Quality Index ranked Dhaka’s air worst on the day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, Dhaka was second worst among capital cities and was also worst in the world in 2018.

"Using a weighted population average, Bangladesh emerges as the most polluted country, based on available data," said the report released on last week.

This year the situation has turned more horrifying. A slew of Environment Department data released on Sunday ranked Dhaka worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

It had an AQI score of 205 at 8:26 in the morning. The air was classified as 'very unhealthy'. Earlier on February 28, the score was 209.

Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar and India's Kolkata occupied second and third position in the list of cities with worst air quality with AQI scores of 205 and 174 respectively.

On February 28, Pakistan's Lahore and Thailand's Chiang Mai occupied the second and third spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 192 and 189 respectively.

When the AQI value is between 201 and 300, the entire population is more likely to be affected.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone (O3).

Taking population into account, Bangladesh emerged as the country with the worst particulate matter (PM) 2.5 pollution, followed by Pakistan, Mongolia, Afghanistan and India, said the World Air Quality report jointly released by IQAir Group and Greenpeace.

According to the report, air quality data shows clear indications that climate change can directly increase the risk of exposure to air pollution, through increased frequency and intensity of forest fires and sandstorms.

"Climate change and air pollution are inextricably linked, that causes deteriorating air quality in some regions," the report reads.

Intensifying global temperatures, desertification and wind patterns could mean worsening air pollution "As environments become warmer and drier with climate change, the frequency and intensity of wildfires is expected to grow," the report reads.

The report suggests that nowhere on the planet has more polluted air than South Asia, where smog is believed to be affecting the annual rainy season and exacerbating climate change.

South Asia is home to 30 of the world's 40 most polluted cities, and four of the five most polluted countries, owing to a toxic combination of belching vehicles, biomass burning for household cooking, agricultural burning, and coal combustion, according to IQAir AirVisual's report.

The situation has also worried authorities. Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin said the air pollution in the capital has reached an intolerable level.

Acknowledging the report, he said that the air pollution in the Dhaka city is deteriorating every day. He made this comment while talking with this correspondent at his Secretariat office on Monday.

When asked what steps government is taking, he said that already they have destroyed about 500 brick fields and curbed transport emission.

"We are taking various measures to decrease the multiple sources of air pollution along with Department of Environment to solve the problem," he added.

The report said air pollution is the biggest threats to human health, with 90 percent of the global population breathing unsafe air.

In Dhaka earth digging for mea projects, small manufacturing factories have compounded the problem.

However, the World Bank estimates that air pollution costs the world about US$5 trillion annually in health and welfare, equivalent to the gross domestic product of Japan.

Particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less in diameter -- roughly 1/30 the width of a human hair -- is the most dangerous type of airborne pollution.

Microscopic flecks are small enough to enter the bloodstream via the respiratory system, leading to asthma, lung cancer and heart disease. Among the world's megacities of 10 million or more people, the most PM 2.5 toxic in 2019 was the Indian capital New Delhi, followed by Dhaka.

According to Air Quality Index, air quality between 0 to 50 is healthy, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 150 is unhealthy for sensitive groups, 151 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy, and 301 to 500 is dangerous.

World Health Organization says air pollution causes an estimated seven million premature deaths a year globally, mainly as a result of increased mortality from cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory infections.

It is estimated that more than 80 percent people living in urban areas are exposed to air quality levels that exceed WHO guideline limits, with low- and middle-income countries most at risk.

The IQAir report said air pollution constituted to be the most pressing environmental health risk facing the global population.

The South Asian countries are of particular concern, with 27 of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The major population centres of New Delhi, Lahore, and Dhaka rank 5th, 12th and 21st respectively, according to IQAir report.























