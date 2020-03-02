Video
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:38 AM
Home Back Page

HC issues 5-point directives to stop mob lynching

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Sunday issued five-point directives to prevent spreading rumours and repeated incidents of mob lynching in the country.
In the directives, the court asked the Home Ministry to take initiatives to stop spreading rumours on mob lynching based audio, video and Short Message Service (SMS) by using social media like Facebook and others.
A HC Bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman delivered the directives after hearing on a writ petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hasan.
The petition was filed as public interest litigation.
The HC asked the authorities concerned to ask its officials to follow the
directives. In the directives, it asked all assistant superintendents of police (ASP-Circle) to hold meetings with the officers in charge (OC) at least once in every six months.
It also asked the Home Ministry to conduct campaign in electronic media to create a public awareness and the district education officer of Dhaka to take necessary steps to investigate the negligence of the head teacher of Uttar Badda Government primary school in the murder case of Taslima Begum Renu, who died at a mob lynching last year.
It directed the officers-in-charge of all police stations to accept the FIR without any delay in case of any incident of mob lynching in future.
At the same time, they were also asked to inform the matter to his seniors like the Superintendent of Police (SP).
On August 26, 2019, the HC issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why its failure to protect Taslima Begum Renu and others who were killed in recent lynching should not be declared illegal.
The court also wanted to know what action had been taken against those involved in the mob lynching.
The 42-year-old Taslima Begum Renu, was killed in the Dhaka's Uttar Badda on July 20 while visiting a primary school to inquire about admission of her children.




Amidst rumours that the construction of the Padma Bridge required human heads, police headquarters on July 22, alerted all of its unit chiefs and SPs of the country to check mob beating suspecting child lifters, which had already claimed lives of 12 innocent people across the country.




