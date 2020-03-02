Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade up 6 per cent at Dh1.37t





2019 growth gets us closer to our 2025 trade target of Dh2 trillion: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Dubai saw remarkable external trade growth in 2019, spurred by its efforts to achieve its 2025 trade target of Dh2 trillion. The emirate's non-oil foreign trade rose 6 per cent to reach Dh1.37 trillion last year despite headwinds from an intensified global economic downturn.

In terms of value, Dubai's external trade hit Dh1.371 trillion last year compared to Dh1.299 trillion in 2018. Exports skyrocketed 22 per cent to Dh155 billion, re-exports grew by 4 per cent to Dh420 billion and imports rose by three per cent to Dh796 billion.

Over the 2010-19 decade, the value of Dubai's external trade went up by 52 per cent thanks to the agility, versatility and flexibility of the external trade sector in the emirate, which discovered alternative markets and trade paths to make up for sluggish growth in some markets.

"Dubai's strong foreign trade performance, which reflects its robust economic fundamentals and its resilience against odds, gave it a positive start to 2020 - the year of preparation for the next 50 years," according to a statement on Saturday.









In terms of volume, non-oil external trade surged 19 per cent from 91 million tonnes in 2018 to reach 109 million tonnes last year. Re-exports rose by a record 48 per cent to reach 17 million tonnes, while exports rose by 45 per cent to 19 million tons and imports grew by nine per cent to 72 million tonnes. These figures capped a prosperous decade for Dubai from 2010-2020, during which external trade grew by 70 per cent.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, said Dubai's external trade has contributed significantly to the emirate's economic achievements, further raising its status as a global hub for trade, business and tourism, giving it a solid platform for growth in the next 50 years and creating the optimal conditions for more sustainable development across sectors.

"Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai's external trade sector is progressing steadily towards the 2025 trade target of Dh2 trillion set by His Highness. All government entities are working seamlessly together to provide the best services, facilitate trade and foreign investments, and further develop infrastructure across the emirate, especially at airports and free zones, to galvanise its journey of excellence and enhance its role as a commercial bridge between the east and west. Furthermore, hosting mega-events such as Expo 2020 will provide opportunities for the international trade sector to explore new possibilities and expand growth."

China remained Dubai's largest trading partner, contributing Dh150 billion. India was second, contributing Dh135 billion, followed by the US with Dh77.7 billion, and Switzerland with Dh60 billion. -Khaleej Times DUBAI, March 1: Sheikh Hamdan says Dubai's external trade has contributed significantly to the emirate's economic achievements.2019 growth gets us closer to our 2025 trade target of Dh2 trillion: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.Dubai saw remarkable external trade growth in 2019, spurred by its efforts to achieve its 2025 trade target of Dh2 trillion. The emirate's non-oil foreign trade rose 6 per cent to reach Dh1.37 trillion last year despite headwinds from an intensified global economic downturn.In terms of value, Dubai's external trade hit Dh1.371 trillion last year compared to Dh1.299 trillion in 2018. Exports skyrocketed 22 per cent to Dh155 billion, re-exports grew by 4 per cent to Dh420 billion and imports rose by three per cent to Dh796 billion.Over the 2010-19 decade, the value of Dubai's external trade went up by 52 per cent thanks to the agility, versatility and flexibility of the external trade sector in the emirate, which discovered alternative markets and trade paths to make up for sluggish growth in some markets."Dubai's strong foreign trade performance, which reflects its robust economic fundamentals and its resilience against odds, gave it a positive start to 2020 - the year of preparation for the next 50 years," according to a statement on Saturday.In terms of volume, non-oil external trade surged 19 per cent from 91 million tonnes in 2018 to reach 109 million tonnes last year. Re-exports rose by a record 48 per cent to reach 17 million tonnes, while exports rose by 45 per cent to 19 million tons and imports grew by nine per cent to 72 million tonnes. These figures capped a prosperous decade for Dubai from 2010-2020, during which external trade grew by 70 per cent.Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, said Dubai's external trade has contributed significantly to the emirate's economic achievements, further raising its status as a global hub for trade, business and tourism, giving it a solid platform for growth in the next 50 years and creating the optimal conditions for more sustainable development across sectors."Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai's external trade sector is progressing steadily towards the 2025 trade target of Dh2 trillion set by His Highness. All government entities are working seamlessly together to provide the best services, facilitate trade and foreign investments, and further develop infrastructure across the emirate, especially at airports and free zones, to galvanise its journey of excellence and enhance its role as a commercial bridge between the east and west. Furthermore, hosting mega-events such as Expo 2020 will provide opportunities for the international trade sector to explore new possibilities and expand growth."China remained Dubai's largest trading partner, contributing Dh150 billion. India was second, contributing Dh135 billion, followed by the US with Dh77.7 billion, and Switzerland with Dh60 billion. -Khaleej Times