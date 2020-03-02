Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:37 AM
Home Business

China's non-manufacturing PMI drops amid epidemic

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

BEIJING, March 1: The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 29.6 in February, down from 54.1 in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.
The sharp decline resulted from the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, said NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe.
In breakdown, 19 of the surveyed 21 industries of the non-manufacturing sector stayed in the contraction zone while the sub-index for business activities in the financial sector came in at 50.1, maintaining in the expansion zone and playing a key role in the epidemic prevention and the development of the economy, said Zhao.
The service sector has experienced a decline. The sub-index for business activities in the service sector stood at 30.1 this month, lower than the reading of 53.1 in January.
While decline was recorded in telecommunications and Internet and software industries, their sub-readings were above the overall level of the service sector thanks to the development of cloud office, online education and remote diagnosis,said Zhao.
The sub-indexes for business activities and new orders in the construction sector came in at 26.6 and 23.8 in February, respectively, both of which decreased from last month.
The sub-reading for the non-manufacturing sector's business expectations also declined to 41.8 in February, but the sub-reading of the civil engineering sector's business expectations reached 51.8, staying above 50 as enterprises in the sector were optimistic about market recovery, said Zhao.    -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade up 6 per cent at Dh1.37t
United Airlines sharply cuts flights to Asia, cancels investor day
American Airlines suspending flights to Milan
China's non-manufacturing PMI drops amid epidemic
Luxembourg first country with free public transport
US proposes fines for phone firms that shared user data
BANKING EVENTS
Signing an agreement between Mercantile Bank Ltd and Gulf Exchange Company


Latest News
Bangladesh's forex reserves stands at $33 billion again
BCB appoints Lee as head of physical performance
Saudi Arabia to refund Umrah fees to pilgrims
Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail is a matter of court: Asaduzzaman
JnU Accounting Alumni accords reception to Hiru, Ripon
Free TB detection on mobile testing van
Indian premier to arrive in Dhaka March 17
One arrested for 'raping' girl in Rajshahi city
Tigers beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs
Most Read News
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
City building fire: One more dies
Coronavirus kills 2,900 people
Mahathir says he feels betrayed
Writ challenges BB circular on single-digit loan interest
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Indian FS due Monday to lay groundwork of Modi's Dhaka visit
Couple 'commit suicide'
Subarna Express train’s bogie catches fire
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft