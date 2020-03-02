BANKING EVENTS

NCC Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed and Association for Prevention of Septic Abortion, Bangladesh (BAPSA) Executive Director Md. Altaf Hossain exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in presence of their senior officials in the city recently. Under this MoU, BAPSA's employees will get the privilege for enjoying various facilities including different Retail loans and Card services at special rates with added benefits. photo: BankSocial Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali along with Additional Managing Director Kazi Towhidul Alam, Deputy Managing Director Md. Sirajul Hoque and other bank executives are inaugurating a three- month campaign titled "Customer Service and Deposit Collection" at bank's Corporate branch in the city on Sunday. photo: BankNRB Commercial Bank Ltd Audit Committee Chairman and Director Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo along with Jhenaidah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Md. Nasim Uddin, Officer In-charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Mizanur Rahman, businessmen, officials and local elites inaugurating a Sub-branch at H. S. S. Road, Jhenaidah on Sunday. photo: Bank