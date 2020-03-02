Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:37 AM
Home Business

Signing an agreement between Mercantile Bank Ltd and Gulf Exchange Company

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Signing an agreement between Mercantile Bank Ltd and Gulf Exchange Company

Signing an agreement between Mercantile Bank Ltd and Gulf Exchange Company

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman Morshed Alam, MP and Gulf Exchange Company, Qatar General Manager Jaafar Ali Al Sarraf shaking hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations  at a ceremony held at Qatar recently. Under this agreement, Bangladeshi expatriates who live in Qatar can send their hard earned remittances through Gulf Exchange Company, Qatar to their relatives  in Bangladesh  through  any branch of the bank in a safe, legal and easy way.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade up 6 per cent at Dh1.37t
United Airlines sharply cuts flights to Asia, cancels investor day
American Airlines suspending flights to Milan
China's non-manufacturing PMI drops amid epidemic
Luxembourg first country with free public transport
US proposes fines for phone firms that shared user data
BANKING EVENTS
Signing an agreement between Mercantile Bank Ltd and Gulf Exchange Company


Latest News
Bangladesh's forex reserves stands at $33 billion again
BCB appoints Lee as head of physical performance
Saudi Arabia to refund Umrah fees to pilgrims
Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail is a matter of court: Asaduzzaman
JnU Accounting Alumni accords reception to Hiru, Ripon
Free TB detection on mobile testing van
Indian premier to arrive in Dhaka March 17
One arrested for 'raping' girl in Rajshahi city
Tigers beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs
Most Read News
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
City building fire: One more dies
Coronavirus kills 2,900 people
Mahathir says he feels betrayed
Writ challenges BB circular on single-digit loan interest
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Indian FS due Monday to lay groundwork of Modi's Dhaka visit
Couple 'commit suicide'
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Human chain demands devt allocation for Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft