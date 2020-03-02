

Signing an agreement between Mercantile Bank Ltd and Gulf Exchange Company

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman Morshed Alam, MP and Gulf Exchange Company, Qatar General Manager Jaafar Ali Al Sarraf shaking hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held at Qatar recently. Under this agreement, Bangladeshi expatriates who live in Qatar can send their hard earned remittances through Gulf Exchange Company, Qatar to their relatives in Bangladesh through any branch of the bank in a safe, legal and easy way.