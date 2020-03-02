Video
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:37 AM
Launching of Huawei Super Flagship Mate 30 Pro smartphone pre-booking

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Huawei Consumer Business Group Bangladesh (Huawei) GTM Director Beyond Zheng, Huawei Sales Director Junior Salahuddin Sanjee, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam and Huawei Senior Public Relations Suman Saha pose at the launching of Huawei Super Flagship Mate 30 Pro smartphone pre-booking at a hotel in the capital on Sunday. The pre-booking will close on Wednesday. Huawei also authorized brand shops, the phone can also be pre-booked from online shop Daraz, Pickaboo and outlets of Gadget and Gear. Huawei is offering its premium category freelace and wireless charger as a gift for every pre-booking and there will also be a free 8GB data bundle offer for Grameenphone customers. The price of the phone has been fixed at Tk. 99,999.









