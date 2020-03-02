Video
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:37 AM
Home Business

Toyota plans new $1.2b EV plant in Tianjin with FAW

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

BEIJING, March 1: Japanese automaker Toyota plans to build a new electric vehicle plant in the Chinese city of Tianjin with its local partner FAW Group, a document from the local authorities showed.
The joint venture between Toyota and FAW plans to invest around 8.5 billion yuan ($1.22 billion) in the planned car plant in Tianjin, according to a document issued by authorities of the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city.
The plant will have manufacturing capacity of 200,000 new energy vehicles a year, the document showed. In China, new energy vehicles include battery-only, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles.
It is also expanding car manufacturing capacities in its Guangzhou-based venture with another partner GAC.    -Reuters


