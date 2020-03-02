Video
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:37 AM
Home Business

400 RMG factories paying wages to 0.4m workers thru bKash

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

A total of 70 thousand workers of 7 more leading RMG factories will receive salary in their respective bKash accounts. With them, more than 400,000 workers of 400 export-oriented garment factories adopted the digital salary disbursement solution of bKash.
The newly added garment factories in this service which will disburse salary through bKash are AJ Group, Purbani Group, Masihata Group, Sonia Group, TEAM Group, Aman Group and Al-Muslim Group.
The service was launched with an inauguration ceremony recently at a hotel in the capital.
bKash Chief Executive Officer Kamal Qadir, bKash Chief Commercial Officer Mizanur Rashid, AJ Group Chairman and Managing Director Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, Purbani Group Managing Director Shafiqul Islam, Masihata Group Managing Director Engr. Khaled Hossain Mahboob, Sonia Group Chairman Mostafa Kamal Shaheen, TEAM Group Chief Financial Officer Ezaz Ahmed, Aman Group Executive Director Brigadier General (retd) Tanvir Hasan Majumder and Al-Muslim Group Executive Director Md. Kausar Mia were present at the event.
Speakers at the event said that since the beginning of salary disbursement through bKash in 2015, the organisations which are using bKash have been able to distribute salaries more easily and at a lower cost than the traditional method.
The 230,000 agents spread nationwide and the sophisticated technological services have made garment workers more capable and independent in using their money.
It was informed at the event that training workshops are being organised for workers at each organisation in order to raise awareness about the methods of getting salary in bKash as well as using the account easily and accurately without any hassle.


