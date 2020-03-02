Airtel pays Rs 80b more as AGR dues to telecom department





NEW DELHI, March 1: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Saturday made a payment of Rs 8,004 crore (80 billion) towards its adjusted gross revenue dues to the Department of Telecom (DoT), topping up the Rs 10,000 crore it has paid previously.The company, which was ordered by the Supreme Court to pay up around Rs 35,586-crore DoT dues, said that it calculated the liabilities on a selfassessment basis till December 31, 2019 and the payment includes interest up to February 29 this year."Accordingly the company paid an additional amount of Rs 3,004 crore towards the full and final amounts due over and above ad-hoc amount of Rs 10,000 crore paid on February 17, 2020 on behalf of Bharti Group of companies," the company said. The payment includes liabilities on Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom and Telenor India. -TNN