World’s richest lost $444b last week on coronavirus





The combined fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $444 billion as the coronavirus continued to spread - and spread fear - rattling equity markets worldwide.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 12per cent, the biggest five-day slide since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis, in a rout that vaporised more than $6 trillion from global stocks.

The drubbing more than erased the $78 billion in gains that the 500 wealthiest people had amassed since the start of the year through last week, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The world's three richest people -- Amazon.com Inc's Jeff Bezos, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates and LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault -- incurred the biggest losses, with their combined wealth dropping about $30 billion.

Elon Musk, the world's 25th-richest person, rang up the fourth-largest weekly loss -- $9 billion -- as shares of his Tesla Inc slid after a steep climb to start the year. He's still up $8.8 billion in 2020 and has a net worth of $36.3 billion. -Bloomberg



















