Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:36 AM
Home Business

World’s richest lost $444b last week on coronavirus

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

NEW YORK, March 1: Last week was an expensive one for most investors, even for billionaires.
The combined fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $444 billion as the coronavirus continued to spread - and spread fear - rattling equity markets worldwide.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 12per cent, the biggest five-day slide since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis, in a rout that vaporised more than $6 trillion from global stocks.
The drubbing more than erased the $78 billion in gains that the 500 wealthiest people had amassed since the start of the year through last week, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The world's three richest people -- Amazon.com Inc's Jeff Bezos, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates and LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault -- incurred the biggest losses, with their combined wealth dropping about $30 billion.
Elon Musk, the world's 25th-richest person, rang up the fourth-largest weekly loss -- $9 billion -- as shares of his Tesla Inc slid after a steep climb to start the year. He's still up $8.8 billion in 2020 and has a net worth of $36.3 billion.    -Bloomberg


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade up 6 per cent at Dh1.37t
United Airlines sharply cuts flights to Asia, cancels investor day
American Airlines suspending flights to Milan
China's non-manufacturing PMI drops amid epidemic
Luxembourg first country with free public transport
US proposes fines for phone firms that shared user data
BANKING EVENTS
Signing an agreement between Mercantile Bank Ltd and Gulf Exchange Company


Latest News
Bangladesh's forex reserves stands at $33 billion again
BCB appoints Lee as head of physical performance
Saudi Arabia to refund Umrah fees to pilgrims
Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail is a matter of court: Asaduzzaman
JnU Accounting Alumni accords reception to Hiru, Ripon
Free TB detection on mobile testing van
Indian premier to arrive in Dhaka March 17
One arrested for 'raping' girl in Rajshahi city
Tigers beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs
Most Read News
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
City building fire: One more dies
Coronavirus kills 2,900 people
Mahathir says he feels betrayed
Writ challenges BB circular on single-digit loan interest
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Indian FS due Monday to lay groundwork of Modi's Dhaka visit
Couple 'commit suicide'
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Human chain demands devt allocation for Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft