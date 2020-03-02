Registration for BASIS Outsourcing Award begins





The registration began on Sunday (March 1).

The Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) disclosed this to honour 100 outsourcing companies and individual freelancers at the 'BASIS Outsourcing Award'.

"Our main target for this award is for it to help the government achieve their goal of earning $5 billion in exports from the industry by 2023," said BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir at a press conference held on Saturday at the ICT sector's apex trade body's headquarters.

This will be the sixth edition of the award. Prizes will be distributed under five categories: export excellence (8), outsourcing organisation (15), individual freelancer (10), district-level freelancer (64) and female freelancer (3). Kabir expects the decorated individual freelancers will go on to set up full-fledged companies in the near future.

"BASIS intends to honour the best players of the outsourcing industry," said Farhana A Rahman, senior vice-president of BASIS and convener of the award ceremony, which is being sponsored by Bank Asia.

The lender is working with various international organisations to facilitate the country's freelancers to bring in their earnings through the legal framework, said Arfan Ali, president & managing director of Bank Asia.

Currently, Bangladesh earns about $1.2 billion from outsourcing but BASIS wants to hit the $5 billion mark ahead of the government's stipulated deadline, said Rashad Kabir, co-convener of the event. With help from the banking sector, Bangladesh's five lakh freelancers raked in $83 million from outsourcing in 2019.





































