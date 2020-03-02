

BD needs bilateral, multilateral trade deals to enter new market

By then the existing facilities that Bangladesh was enjoying will be over amidst massive shake up in export of goods, particular to existing market having lost GSP facilities for readymade garments which now earns the bulk of the country's foreign exchange.

Md Habib Ullah Dawn, President of Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI) made the observation talking with The Daily Observer recently on Bangladesh's post graduation challenges.

He said as per WTO's schedules Bangladesh will become a middle-income country in 2024 when new troubles will hit the country in doing global business at competitive cost. The new situation will thus create the need for entering into effective bilateral and multilateral trade negotiations with neighboring countries and stronger economies so that preferential market access can be achieved.

He said the country's rise to a developing nation status exposing it to more competitive market challenges will create a new situation and it may only be overcome by achieving a lot more capacity to handle new challenges to chart out its position in global market.

He said in post LDC market, the loss of preferential market access for Bangladesh especially in the apparel sector in terms of tariff margin and rules of origin will bring the major challenge to the country's external trade when in some estimates major exports may suffer 5.5 to 7.5 per cent loss.

He fears Bangladesh stands to lose $7 billion in export earnings every year once it finally graduates to the level of developing country in 2024 having a three year transition from 2021 if new arrangements were not worked out from now. Bangladesh will enter into a new tariff line much higher to take back its competitiveness.

'We need free trade agreements (FTA) to hold ground in the new competitive global trade," he emphasized. Bangladesh has a good market for RMG products in Russian market with over $4-5 billion rxport potentials.

Moreover Bangladesh exports have the potential to enter into large Russian dominated market in Russian commonwealth of independent states. Exports such as shrimp, apparel, leather and pharmaceuticals have good demand in Russian and other independent states comprising of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

They strictly regulate their import Habib Ullah said preventing Bangladesh exports reaching their markets directly. But he hopes if Russia allows Bangladesh direct access to its market, Bangladeshi products can also reach other member countries soon.

He said, "the ministries of commerce and industries should calibrate new policies and strategies to achieve greater access to Russian market to overcome the post LDC challenges and reaching beyond our products in the region."

Once a bilateral agreement is done with Russia the way to the markets of other countries in the region will also open to simultaneously resolve existing banking problems, he said.





















