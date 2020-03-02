Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:35 AM
Home Business

Stocks fall for 7th running day as coronavirus fears trigger selling spree

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Country's both bourse the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) extended their losing streak for the 7th consecutive day on Sunday, the first weekday as indices continued to decline after the dominant small investors ditched their shares fearing further loss.
Market analysts said the dominant small investors kept their selling spree on major stocks fearing possible affect of coronavirus pandemic on the country's overseas trade and different foreign-based multinational companies having links with the bourses.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 70.31 points or 1.56 per cent to settle at 4,409, losing a cumulative 348 points in the seven consecutive sessions.
Two other indices also ended lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 17.69 points to close at 1,474 and the DSES (Shariah) index shed 16.22 points to settle at 1,028.
The CCE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI, declined by 223 points to close at 13,519 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX, dropped osing 135 points to finish at 8,197.
The losers beat gainers, as 198 issues closed lower, 26 ended higher and 16 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 8.76 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 157 million in turnover.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade up 6 per cent at Dh1.37t
United Airlines sharply cuts flights to Asia, cancels investor day
American Airlines suspending flights to Milan
China's non-manufacturing PMI drops amid epidemic
Luxembourg first country with free public transport
US proposes fines for phone firms that shared user data
BANKING EVENTS
Signing an agreement between Mercantile Bank Ltd and Gulf Exchange Company


Latest News
Bangladesh's forex reserves stands at $33 billion again
BCB appoints Lee as head of physical performance
Saudi Arabia to refund Umrah fees to pilgrims
Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail is a matter of court: Asaduzzaman
JnU Accounting Alumni accords reception to Hiru, Ripon
Free TB detection on mobile testing van
Indian premier to arrive in Dhaka March 17
One arrested for 'raping' girl in Rajshahi city
Tigers beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs
Most Read News
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
City building fire: One more dies
Coronavirus kills 2,900 people
Mahathir says he feels betrayed
Writ challenges BB circular on single-digit loan interest
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Indian FS due Monday to lay groundwork of Modi's Dhaka visit
Couple 'commit suicide'
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Human chain demands devt allocation for Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft