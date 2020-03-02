Stocks fall for 7th running day as coronavirus fears trigger selling spree





Market analysts said the dominant small investors kept their selling spree on major stocks fearing possible affect of coronavirus pandemic on the country's overseas trade and different foreign-based multinational companies having links with the bourses.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 70.31 points or 1.56 per cent to settle at 4,409, losing a cumulative 348 points in the seven consecutive sessions.

Two other indices also ended lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 17.69 points to close at 1,474 and the DSES (Shariah) index shed 16.22 points to settle at 1,028.

The CCE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI, declined by 223 points to close at 13,519 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX, dropped osing 135 points to finish at 8,197.

The losers beat gainers, as 198 issues closed lower, 26 ended higher and 16 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 8.76 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 157 million in turnover.





























