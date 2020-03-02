Factory opens at Walton Hi-Tech Industries in Gazipur



The Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Postal and Telecommunications Minister Mostafa Jabbar and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak along with the organisers, inaugurate the country's first elevator factory at impressive event at Walton Hi-Tech Industries in Gazipur, on Sunday.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Postal and Telecommunications Minister Mostafa Jabbar and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak were present on the occasion along with the senior officials of Walton

Mustafa Kamal praised the success of Walton for setting up a world standard big company for making heavy engineering, electric and electronic goods, and adding another feather in the export-cap of the country.

He also praised the company's contribution in creating thousands of jobs.

The country has made huge progress in all sectors, he said adding that "we need to create many big industries for proper economic growth."

The Finance Minister made the observation while inaugurating the first elevator making factory of Bangladesh. He said Walton has contributed in many ways to the growth of the country's economy.

Mustafa Kamal said the company will create almost one million employments in the country in future. This company has won customers' trust by creating quality products with international standards, he said.

The Finance Minister said the country has become independent under the leadership of Bangabandhu while Walton factory is making the nation self-reliant.

An agreement was signed with the Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority and Walton on this occasion. Walton is producing many electronic products including refrigerators, compressors, televisions, air conditioners, mobile phones, computers, laptops, home appliances, electric appliances etc.

After meeting the local demand, its products are now exported to different countries of the world. It will be exporting refrigerators to India and next month, mobile phone will be exported to the USA.

Walton has set up a big factory to produce heavy engineering products like elevators. The annual production capacity is 1000 units. It will be upgraded to 2000 units soon.

With the opening of factories for heavy engineering products the country will save huge amount of foreign currency. There will be no need to import elevators from abroad at high prices, he said.



















Bangladesh has become an elevator manufacturing country as the country's leading maker of electrical and electronics goods opened an elevator factory at Walton Hi-Tech Industrial estate in Gazipur near capital on Sunday.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Postal and Telecommunications Minister Mostafa Jabbar and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak were present on the occasion along with the senior officials of WaltonMustafa Kamal praised the success of Walton for setting up a world standard big company for making heavy engineering, electric and electronic goods, and adding another feather in the export-cap of the country.He also praised the company's contribution in creating thousands of jobs.The country has made huge progress in all sectors, he said adding that "we need to create many big industries for proper economic growth."The Finance Minister made the observation while inaugurating the first elevator making factory of Bangladesh. He said Walton has contributed in many ways to the growth of the country's economy.Mustafa Kamal said the company will create almost one million employments in the country in future. This company has won customers' trust by creating quality products with international standards, he said.The Finance Minister said the country has become independent under the leadership of Bangabandhu while Walton factory is making the nation self-reliant.An agreement was signed with the Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority and Walton on this occasion. Walton is producing many electronic products including refrigerators, compressors, televisions, air conditioners, mobile phones, computers, laptops, home appliances, electric appliances etc.After meeting the local demand, its products are now exported to different countries of the world. It will be exporting refrigerators to India and next month, mobile phone will be exported to the USA.Walton has set up a big factory to produce heavy engineering products like elevators. The annual production capacity is 1000 units. It will be upgraded to 2000 units soon.With the opening of factories for heavy engineering products the country will save huge amount of foreign currency. There will be no need to import elevators from abroad at high prices, he said.