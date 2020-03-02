Video
Monday, 2 March, 2020
Poor people to get 68,038 houses in ‘Mujib Year’: Minister

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Sunday said his ministry had been working to construct 68,038 low-cost houses for the country's poor and ultra-poor people.
The initiative was taken marking the celebration of the 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of the Father of the Nations Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.




The building houses will be handed over to the poor people during the Mujib Year. Of the houses, 34,000 will be built by this fiscal year.
The rest 34,038 will be built by 2020-21 fiscal year from budgetary allocations given for the poor, he said while speaking at roundtable discussion on disaster management in Dhaka.
The 'Dhaka Earthquake and Emergency Preparedness Enhancing Resilience (DEEPER) Project' of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) being implemented jointly by Christian Aid (CA), Action Against Hunger (ACF) and British Red Cross (BRC) organized the event.
It was organised to find out the government's course of actions ahead of observing the National Disaster Preparedness Day to be observed on March 10 this year. Project Director of DEEPER Md Yusuf Ali chaired the programme while Senior Secretary of the Disaster Management Ministry Md Shah Kamal and Director General of the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) Md Mohsin also spoke on the occasion.



