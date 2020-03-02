SC upholds HC verdict rejecting ex-OC’s plea





A four-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain rejected the petition after hearing on the matter filed by Shakil Uddin Ahmed, former OC of Puthia Police Station.

Senior Lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun appeared for Shakil and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua represented the Writ petitioner Niger Sultana.

On December 1 last year, The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman delivered the judgement on a writ petition.

The court said that the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Rajshahi, who conducted a judicial inquiry into the allegation, to send the probe report along with relevant documents and statements of the witnesses to the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).

It ordered the ACC to initiate the next course of action based on the judicial inquiry report under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 and the Anti-Corruption Commission Rules, 2007 after receiving the documents from the chief judicial magistrate.

Rajshahi's CJM Md Mehedi Hasan Talukder had submitted the probe report to the HC in November last year, saying that the inquiry has found five police officials, including three additional superintendents of Rajshahi police and OC Shakil Uddin, responsible for the manipulation of the FIR.

The HC directed the investigation officer concerned to immediately transfer Nurul Islam murder case to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for running investigation activities.

Nurul Islam's daughter Nigar Sultana challenged the alleged manipulation of the FIR of the murder case in Rajshahi.

According to the Writ petition, an election to Puthia Motor Sramik Union was held on April 24 last year and Nurul Islam contested the election for the post of general secretary.

The following day, the results of the poll showed that Abdur Rahman Patal was elected general secretary of the Sramik Union.

Nurul filed a case with a Rajshahi court on June 9 claiming that he bagged 602 votes against Patal's 520, but the latter was declared elected illegally.

The court on the same day issued an injunction, restricting Patal and three others from taking up the posts of the Sramik Union. The order was imposed on them on June 10.

Nurul went missing around 8:00 pm that day and his body was recovered from SS Brick Field the following day.

His daughter Nigar Sultana filed a murder case on June 11 against eight people, including Patal.

In the FIR of the case, she alleged that the then OC Shakil Uddin Ahamed was involved in manipulating the election results in favour of Patal.

Police later submitted an FIR of the murder case to the trial court in Rajshahi, dropping the names of the eight accused.

On September 16, the HC bench led by Justice M Enayetur Rahim directed the CJM of Rajshahi to conduct an enquiry into the alleged manipulation of the FIR by Shakil following the same Writ petition.

It also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why Shakil should not be suspended for manipulating the FIR. The same day, OC Shakil was suspended.

























The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday rejected a civil petition filed by suspended former Officer-in-Charge of Puthia Police Station in Rajshahi against the High Court judgement, which earlier observed that the OC's manipulation of the first information report (FIR) of labour leader Nurul Islam murder case is undoubtedly grave and a punitive offence under the Penal Code.A four-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain rejected the petition after hearing on the matter filed by Shakil Uddin Ahmed, former OC of Puthia Police Station.Senior Lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun appeared for Shakil and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua represented the Writ petitioner Niger Sultana.On December 1 last year, The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman delivered the judgement on a writ petition.The court said that the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Rajshahi, who conducted a judicial inquiry into the allegation, to send the probe report along with relevant documents and statements of the witnesses to the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).It ordered the ACC to initiate the next course of action based on the judicial inquiry report under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 and the Anti-Corruption Commission Rules, 2007 after receiving the documents from the chief judicial magistrate.Rajshahi's CJM Md Mehedi Hasan Talukder had submitted the probe report to the HC in November last year, saying that the inquiry has found five police officials, including three additional superintendents of Rajshahi police and OC Shakil Uddin, responsible for the manipulation of the FIR.The HC directed the investigation officer concerned to immediately transfer Nurul Islam murder case to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for running investigation activities.Nurul Islam's daughter Nigar Sultana challenged the alleged manipulation of the FIR of the murder case in Rajshahi.According to the Writ petition, an election to Puthia Motor Sramik Union was held on April 24 last year and Nurul Islam contested the election for the post of general secretary.The following day, the results of the poll showed that Abdur Rahman Patal was elected general secretary of the Sramik Union.Nurul filed a case with a Rajshahi court on June 9 claiming that he bagged 602 votes against Patal's 520, but the latter was declared elected illegally.The court on the same day issued an injunction, restricting Patal and three others from taking up the posts of the Sramik Union. The order was imposed on them on June 10.Nurul went missing around 8:00 pm that day and his body was recovered from SS Brick Field the following day.His daughter Nigar Sultana filed a murder case on June 11 against eight people, including Patal.In the FIR of the case, she alleged that the then OC Shakil Uddin Ahamed was involved in manipulating the election results in favour of Patal.Police later submitted an FIR of the murder case to the trial court in Rajshahi, dropping the names of the eight accused.On September 16, the HC bench led by Justice M Enayetur Rahim directed the CJM of Rajshahi to conduct an enquiry into the alleged manipulation of the FIR by Shakil following the same Writ petition.It also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why Shakil should not be suspended for manipulating the FIR. The same day, OC Shakil was suspended.