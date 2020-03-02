Int’l investment needed to create huge jobs: FnM





"Bangladesh has made huge progress in all sectors during the present government's tenure. But, it's not enough. We need to create more employment for the country's big workforces."

To ensure it, the government has to establish many big industries to create more employment and ensure proper economic growth," he said while inaugurating the first elevator factory of Bangladesh at Walton Hi-Tech Industries in Gazipur.

Postal and Telecom Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak also spoke on the occasion.

Mustafa Kamal said Walton is contributing in many ways including creating huge employment in the country.

It will create almost one million employments in the country in future as it has won the customers' trust by creating quality products with international standards, he said.

He said the country had become independent under the leadership of Bangabandhu and it is heading towards a middle-income country under Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

At the programme, the Walton factory zone was announced as a private hi-tech park. An agreement was signed between Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority and Walton in this regard.

A local company with presently international brand, Walton is producing many electronic products including refrigerators, compressors, televisions, air conditioners, mobile phones, computers, laptops, home appliances and electric appliances etc.

After meeting the local demand, the company is exporting its products to different countries across the world. It has already exported refrigerators to India and by next month it will export mobile phones in the USA.

Now Walton has set up a heavy industrial factory, such as elevators. The annual production capacity is 1000 units. It will be upgraded to 2000 units soon.

With the opening of factories in the country, the sector will save huge amount of foreign currency.





























