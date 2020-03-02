Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:35 AM
Home Back Page

Int’l investment needed to create huge jobs: FnM

Walton opens first elevator factory

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said investment from the world standard large international companies was needed in the country to create huge employment.
"Bangladesh has made huge progress in all sectors during the present government's tenure. But, it's not enough. We need to create more employment for the country's big workforces."
To ensure it, the government has to establish many big industries to create more employment and ensure proper economic growth," he said while inaugurating the first elevator factory of Bangladesh at Walton Hi-Tech Industries in Gazipur.
Postal and Telecom Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak also spoke on the occasion.
Mustafa Kamal said Walton is contributing in many ways including creating huge employment in the country.
It will create almost one million employments in the country in future as it has won the customers' trust by creating quality products with international standards, he said.
He said the country had become independent under the leadership of Bangabandhu and it is heading towards a middle-income country under Sheikh Hasina's leadership.
At the programme, the Walton factory zone was announced as a private hi-tech park. An agreement was signed between Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority and Walton in this regard.
A local company with presently international brand, Walton is producing many electronic products including refrigerators, compressors, televisions, air conditioners, mobile phones, computers, laptops, home appliances and electric appliances etc.
After meeting the local demand, the company is exporting its products to different countries across the world. It has already exported refrigerators to India and by next month it will export mobile phones in the USA.
Now Walton has set up a heavy industrial factory, such as elevators. The annual production capacity is 1000 units. It will be upgraded to 2000 units soon.
With the opening of factories in the country, the sector will save huge amount of foreign            currency.
















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two-month ban on Hilsa fishing begins
HC issues 5-point directives to stop mob lynching
Poor people to get 68,038 houses in ‘Mujib Year’: Minister
Peace, but not at our cost: Afghan women fear Taliban return
SC upholds HC verdict rejecting ex-OC’s plea
Int’l investment needed to create huge jobs: FnM
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Girls in BD have more opportunities than in India: Amartya Sen


Latest News
Bangladesh's forex reserves stands at $33 billion again
BCB appoints Lee as head of physical performance
Saudi Arabia to refund Umrah fees to pilgrims
Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail is a matter of court: Asaduzzaman
JnU Accounting Alumni accords reception to Hiru, Ripon
Free TB detection on mobile testing van
Indian premier to arrive in Dhaka March 17
One arrested for 'raping' girl in Rajshahi city
Tigers beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs
Most Read News
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
City building fire: One more dies
Coronavirus kills 2,900 people
Mahathir says he feels betrayed
Writ challenges BB circular on single-digit loan interest
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Indian FS due Monday to lay groundwork of Modi's Dhaka visit
Couple 'commit suicide'
Human chain demands devt allocation for Satkhira
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft