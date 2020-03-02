Girls in BD have more opportunities than in India: Amartya Sen





Eminent economist Amartya Sen has drawn comparison with Bangladesh while referring to problems Indian girls face, and said Bangladeshi girls dealt with the issues less frequently. He was talking to the media after delivering a lecture on the problems faced by girls and women in India, at the closing ceremony of a two-day discussion on "Bharater Meyera: Ajker Chalchitra, Ajker Karanio," organized by Pratichi Trust, at Santiniketan in India on February 29, reports Telegraph India.He questioned as to why India could not do several things that its eastern neighbour had done."Why has Bangladesh been able to do so many things that we have not been able to. The spread of education among girls in Bangladesh is far higher than both in Bengal and India. They (girls in Bangladesh) have more access to health care. Their life expectancy is higher than girls in India. It is also true that they (in Bangladesh) have more educational opportunities in school. Why do these differences exist? We are both Bangali (people). We need to think about this," Amartya said.During his address at the program, he spoke at length on the condition of women and referred to their vulnerabilities during times of strife. -Agencies