Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:35 AM
Indian cricketer breaks 125-year-old world record

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020
BIPIN DANI

A world record created by an Indian bowler in the First Class match in February this year has gone unnoticed, according to Bharath Seervi, the cricket statistician.
Speaking exclusively, he said, "A cricketer named Santha Moorthy made his First Class debut for Puducherry at the age of 40 years and took a five-wicket haul on his debut. He became the oldest player (breaking an old record which was set in 1895 by Fred Right) to take a five-for on First Class debut".   
The right-arm fast bowler was 40 Years 155 Days old when he played against Nagaland at the Sree Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences Cricket Ground, Puducherry and also won the Player of the Match award for his bowling.
Interestingly, the record was first spotted by Santha Moorthy's friend
S Senthil, who brought it to the notice of Association of Cricket Statistics and Historians (ACS).




"In that game overall Santha took 7/130 ( I Innings 2/51 & II Innings 5/ 79 ) and got the Man of the Match. I think in my overall search He is the one of the oldest player made debut came out with Man of the match performance", the friend wrote to the Association.
"From a trawl through the list of oldest first-class debutants in the ACS Records site, I think it's correct that Moorthy is the oldest cricketer from any country to take a 5WI on his first-class debut, when that was in his country's major domestic competition", the Association member  Keith Walmsley confirmed.
"The previous record, with that qualification, appears to have been held by Fred Wright, who took 5-78 on debut for Leicestershire v Derbyshire at Leicester in 1895, when aged 40 years and 49 days", he wrote.
"From the Records site, Moorthy is also the first Indian player to take 5WI on his first-class debut (whether in the Ranji Trophy or not) when aged over 40, and the first player to do so in India, or to do so when playing for an Indian side", he further wrote. 



