Five Serie A games off as coronavirus brings chaos to Italian sport

MILAN, MARCH 1: Five matches in Italy's Serie A, including the heavyweight duel between champions Juventus and Inter Milan, were postponed on Saturday due to the spread of the coronavirus.Sunday's clash pitting Juventus and third-placed Inter in Turin was among those fixtures to be called off and rearranged for May 13.It had originally been scheduled to be played behind closed doors.The decisions also mean the Italian Cup final, initially set for May 13, has been pushed back to the following week on Wednesday, May 20.Juventus also announced that they are temporarily suspending the activities of their Under-23 squad after the team had played a third division fixture against Pianese who have several players affected by coronavirus."The reason for this decision is the appearance of new cases of COVID-19 in recent hours among players of US Pianese that the Bianconeri faced on February 23," the club said in a statement. -AFP