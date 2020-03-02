Video
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:34 AM
Home Sports

PM to accord reception to U-19 WC Champion team on March 8

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will accord a reception to  Akbar Ali-led  ICC U-19 World Cup Champions Bangladesh team on March 8 at Ganobhaban in the capital.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel MP disclosed it to the reporters after the opening ceremony of the 9th Special Olympics Bangladesh National Games at Gulshan Youth Club premises here on Sunday,
"The Prime Minister will accord the reception to the ICC U-19 World Cup Champions Bangladesh team next Sunday (March 8)," Russel said.
At first the PM wanted to arrange the reception at open space like Suhrawardi Uddyan or Sangsad Bhaban area later, she decided to hold the program at her Ganobhaban residence to spend time with the world champions, he said.    -BSS


