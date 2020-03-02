Liton breaks ODI century draught of Bangladesh openers



Bangladesh's Liton Das celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first one day international (ODI) cricket match against Zimbabwe at the International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 1, 2020. photo: AFP

The last century by a Bangladesh opener came against this Zimbabwe side during the last visit in the country in October 2018. Imrul Kayes was the opener then and he struck two centuries in that three-match series, along with a 90-run knock.

Bangladesh then went through a lean phase in ODI cricket even though in this period they won a tri-nation trophy in Ireland. Vastly due to the openers' barren run, Bangladesh is believed to experience this situation. However in those periods, Bangladesh saw two batsmen of them scored a century-Soumya Sarkar against Zimbabwe and Sabbir Rahman against New Zealand-neither of them was an opener.

Considered as the best opener the country has ever seen, Tamim Iqbal too had a lean phase, much to the frustration of the fans. Even though he had some half-centuries under his belt, a century always eluded him in this period. Moreover his slower knock, which doesn't suit the modern cricket, made the fans vent their anger on him every now and then.

Tamim still didn't find a way to score at rapid pace and it continued in the first ODI against Zimbabwe too on Sunday. He was dismissed after making 24 off 43, a run that came at the strike rate of just shed under 56.

When it appeared his slower knock would make Bangladesh sufferer, Liton Das amended it by playing a fluent knock-an innings that was full of elegance and authority to ruin the confidence of the Zimbabwe bowlers.

As his senior and much illustrious colleague hardly found the gap to rotate the scoreboard against some disciplined bowling, Liton broke the shackle vastly due to his boldness and the intention to tear apart the visitors bowling.

He brought up his second ODI century off just 95 balls, with an elegant flick against a leg-stump half-volley of Donald Tiripano that raced to the boundary line in a blink of an eye.

But he didn't stop as he continued charging the bowlers with more authority and dominance that was evidenced in his three boundaries through mid-wicket and third man. By this time, he was struck on his helmet by a Tiripano bouncer for which he had to ask for a medical service but nothing could stop him from his intention of dominating the bowlers with sheer authority.

As it looked, he would destine for something even bigger, a sudden hamstring injury cut short his stay in the crease. By the time when he skipped down for a massive slog sweep to off-spinner Wesley Madhevere, he felt the pain of hamstring. But he timed it so well that it went for a big six over mid-wicket.

However after which it was not possible for him to bat on. He by then struck his career-best 126 off just 105 with 13 fours and two sixes. The way he was playing, only an injury could prevent him from an even bigger thing. -BSS





























