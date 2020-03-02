Video
Monday, 2 March, 2020
Bashundhara's goal galore in Gallactico-post

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings (red) and Spartan MK Gallactico Sylhet FC (green) in the Tricotex Women's Football League on Sunday at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka. photo: BFF



Bashundhara Kings celebrated a 13-goal win over Spartan MK Gallactico Sylhet FC in the ongoing Tricotex Women's Football League on Sunday at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.  
To trounce the opponent, striker Sabina Khatun and winger Monika Chakma made hat-tricks scoring three goals each while striker Tahura Khatun and Munni made braces scoring two each. Besides, Krishna Rani Sarker, Sheuli Azim and Mukta Das netted one goal each.
The winners had a 5-0 led in the first half. The opponents were given no chance at all to reduce the margin.
Now, Begum Anwara Sporting Club will face Nasrin Sports Academy today (Monday) at l2:00pm while FC Uttar Banga and Cumilla United will engage in the second match at 3:00pm at the same venue.

















