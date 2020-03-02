Mendis, De Silva help Sri Lanka to 307 in third ODI

PALLEKELE, March 1: Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva smashed half-centuries as Sri Lanka posted 307 in the third one-day international against West Indies on Sunday.

Mendis top-scored with 55 while De Silva hit 51 after Sri Lanka - enjoying an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series - elected to bat first in Kandy.

Paceman Alzarri Joseph claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out in 50 overs. Avishka Fernando and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne gave the hosts a brisk start with a 60-run opening stand before the West Indies struck. -AFP















