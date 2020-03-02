Video
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:34 AM
Lee names Physical Performance head of  Tigers

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) penned with former English cricketer Nicholas Trevor Lee on Sunday to trust with the charge of Physical Performance Head.
Assuming the role from March 2020, the 37-year old trainer has agreed a three-year term with the BCB which will end in April 2023.
Lee brings in a decade's experience in related field. Before joining the BCB, he had been working as the Strength & Conditioning Coach of Sri Lanka's National Cricket Team from 2016.
Prior to his role with Sri Lanka, Lee was the Head of Strength & Conditioning of Sussex County Cricket Club for whom he had also served in the capacities of Academy Strength & Conditioning Coach and Interim Head of Science & Medicine.







