Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:34 AM
Home Sports

Let Mashrafe decide when he will retire: Papon

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan pushed the ball to the court of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza about his much-talked retirement issue, ending the speculations that was hovering over the cricket fraternity after the 2019 World Cup in England.
Speaking to the media at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, the BCB boss said Mashrafe has rights to decide about when he would walk into the sunset, considering his immense contribution for the country's cricket.
At the same time, the BCB president said the board would finalize a captain for the team, eying 2023 World Cup in the next board of directors meeting of the BCB, which is set to be held on March 8 at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur.
"The board will finalize who will be the captain. The board will decide someone as captain, whom they feel as good to do the job," Papon said here on Sunday.
"He (Mashrafe) will decide when he will retire from the cricket. Let him decide."
The BCB, however, wanted Mashrafe to retire from the cricket after the World Cup in which Bangladesh finished at eighth position and the captain himself went through a patchy form, taking just one wicket in eight matches.
Mashrafe did not respond to BCB's call to walk into the sunset but he missed the subsequent ODI series in Sri Lanka due to hamstring injury that he carried from the World Cup.
Mashrafe who is currently playing just ODI format of cricket did not get chance to go into the field until the Zimbabwe ODI series since Bangladesh had not play any ODI cricket in this period.
But in the meantime, his retirement issue occupied the headlines most of the time as the BCB president offered a grand farewell for him by arranging a series at home. Mashrafe in reply denied taking any grand farewell and made it clear he would continue playing cricket.
BCB then included him in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe as captain and Papon made it clear it is going to be his last series as captain.
He further made it clear Mashrafe would have to show his performance to make him available in the team as a general player.
The situation further became complicated during the pre-match conference of the first ODI in which Mashrafe made a rare outburst when the media personnel asked him whether his self-respect was hurt due to the current situation and his performance.
"Self respect to be ashamed of? Do I steal on the ground? Am I a thief,"
Mashrafe threw counter-question. "I actually cannot relate things like 'self-respect' or 'being ashamed' with playing cricket. There are many people who steal and cheat, aren't they ashamed of what they are doing? Only I have to feel ashamed if I do not get wickets in a game? Am I a thief?"
Without further elaborating, Papon said that Mashrafe has already revealed what he wanted as far as the retirement issue is concerned.
"I saw the press conference and it appeared you people [media] were poking him too much. The situation in which he is going through now, you should stand by him but you don't do which hurt him really. However, we should not discuss about it now. He has already said what he wants," Papon disclosed.
"As I said earlier, as a player, we have no replacement of Shakib and as a captain we have no replacement of Mashrafe. If you notice, you will see we have given Mashrafe too many opportunities, which we didn't do in case of others. Mashrafe's matter is totally different."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian cricketer breaks 125-year-old world record
Bangladesh eying to end Women's T20 WC with winning note
Five Serie A games off as coronavirus brings chaos to Italian sport
South Africa, England power into semi-finals
Nadal cruises past Fritz to win Acapulco title
Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League run ended by Watford
PM to accord reception to U-19 WC Champion team on March 8
Liton breaks ODI century draught of Bangladesh openers


Latest News
Bangladesh's forex reserves stands at $33 billion again
BCB appoints Lee as head of physical performance
Saudi Arabia to refund Umrah fees to pilgrims
Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail is a matter of court: Asaduzzaman
JnU Accounting Alumni accords reception to Hiru, Ripon
Free TB detection on mobile testing van
Indian premier to arrive in Dhaka March 17
One arrested for 'raping' girl in Rajshahi city
Tigers beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs
Most Read News
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
City building fire: One more dies
Coronavirus kills 2,900 people
Mahathir says he feels betrayed
Writ challenges BB circular on single-digit loan interest
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Indian FS due Monday to lay groundwork of Modi's Dhaka visit
Couple 'commit suicide'
Human chain demands devt allocation for Satkhira
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft