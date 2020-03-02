Mahmudullah becomes 4th Tiger to score 4k ODI runs



The Bangladesh players await a verdict after reviewing a decision against Mohammad Saifuddin, Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, Sylhet, March 1, 2020. photo: BCB

One of the fantastic-five of Bangladesh cricket Mahmudullah was six short of 4,000 when he came to bat on Sunday. He hit a boundary playing a flick shot against Wesley Madhevere's straighter in the 2nd ball of 39th of over of Bangladesh's batting innings.

The silent killer of Bangladesh cricket slaughtered Zimbabwean bowlers to stockpile quick 32 runs off 28 balls hitting two boundaries and one maximum. He thus, now is the owner of 4026 ODI runs playing 186 matches.

Tamim is the leading run scorer among Bangladesh batsmen in ODIs like other formats of the game. He has the possession of 6916 ODI runs from 205 matches till writing the news. Shakib, with 6323 runs, is sitting next to Tamim. He played 206 games. Mushfiq on the other hand, poured 6119 runs in his willow from 217 appearances.



























