Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:33 AM
Home Sports

Mahmudullah becomes 4th Tiger to score 4k ODI runs

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh players await a verdict after reviewing a decision against Mohammad Saifuddin, Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, Sylhet, March 1, 2020. photo: BCB

The Bangladesh players await a verdict after reviewing a decision against Mohammad Saifuddin, Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, Sylhet, March 1, 2020. photo: BCB

Mahmudullah Riyad entered into the 4,000-run getters club as the 4th Bangladesh batsman after Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. He reached the landmark on Sunday during the 1st of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.
One of the fantastic-five of Bangladesh cricket Mahmudullah was six short of 4,000 when he came to bat on Sunday. He hit a boundary playing a flick shot against Wesley Madhevere's straighter in the 2nd ball of 39th of over of Bangladesh's batting innings.
The silent killer of Bangladesh cricket slaughtered Zimbabwean bowlers to stockpile quick 32 runs off 28 balls hitting two boundaries and one maximum. He thus, now is the owner of 4026 ODI runs playing 186 matches.
Tamim is the leading run scorer among Bangladesh batsmen in ODIs like other formats of the game. He has the possession of 6916 ODI runs from 205 matches till writing the news. Shakib, with 6323 runs, is sitting next to Tamim. He played 206 games. Mushfiq on the other hand, poured 6119 runs in his willow from 217 appearances.















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian cricketer breaks 125-year-old world record
Bangladesh eying to end Women's T20 WC with winning note
Five Serie A games off as coronavirus brings chaos to Italian sport
South Africa, England power into semi-finals
Nadal cruises past Fritz to win Acapulco title
Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League run ended by Watford
PM to accord reception to U-19 WC Champion team on March 8
Liton breaks ODI century draught of Bangladesh openers


Latest News
Bangladesh's forex reserves stands at $33 billion again
BCB appoints Lee as head of physical performance
Saudi Arabia to refund Umrah fees to pilgrims
Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail is a matter of court: Asaduzzaman
JnU Accounting Alumni accords reception to Hiru, Ripon
Free TB detection on mobile testing van
Indian premier to arrive in Dhaka March 17
One arrested for 'raping' girl in Rajshahi city
Tigers beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs
Most Read News
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
City building fire: One more dies
Coronavirus kills 2,900 people
Mahathir says he feels betrayed
Writ challenges BB circular on single-digit loan interest
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Indian FS due Monday to lay groundwork of Modi's Dhaka visit
Couple 'commit suicide'
Human chain demands devt allocation for Satkhira
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft