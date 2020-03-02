Another Rajshahi car crash victim dies at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Mar 01: A man, injured in a road accident in Godagari upazila on Saturday, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ramjan Ali, 30, son of Asadul Islam of Shreemantopur village in the upazila.

Quoting doctors, victim's uncle Abdul Khalek said he died around 6:30am.

Saturday's car crash on Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway left seven people, including four of a family, dead and two others injured. -UNB