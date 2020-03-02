Liton, Dablu re-elected to Rajshahi City AL





Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has declared their names in the second session of the unit's triennial council at the historic Madrasha ground here on Sunday.

Before announcing the names, he took permission of the councilors and other leaders who were present there.

Simultaneously, he has given a direction for formation of the full-fledged committee within next one month.

Earlier, Obaidul Quader and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud addressed the colourful opening session of the council as the chief and special guests respectively with Khairuzzaman Liton in the chair. AL Joint-Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, MP, Abdur Rahman, Nurul Islam Thandu and Akhter Jahan also spoke.

















