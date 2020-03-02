Missing man’s bullet-hit body recovered in Feni

FENI, Mar 01: Police recovered the bullet-hit body of a young man, who went missing three days ago, from north Mangalkandi village in Chhagalnaiya upazila early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sujon, son of Jahangir Alam of Charkrishnajoy village in Sonagazi upazila.

Hearing sounds of firing bullets, a team of police went to the spot and recovered the bullet-hit body of Sujon from the spot and sent it to local hospital morgue, said Mahbubur Rahman, inspector of Chhagalnaiya Police Station. -UNB


























