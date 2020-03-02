Video
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:33 AM
Louhajang UZ health employees have to pay ‘extra’ for allowances

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MUNSHIGANJ, Mar 01: Three administrative officials of Louhajang Upazila Health Complex have been accused of taking extra money while disbursing recreation allowance among health officials.
Sources said Md Yad Ali, chief assistant (administration), and two others forced 29 health assistants and assistant inspectors to pay an extra Tk 890-1,250 while withdrawing allowance.
Health officials get recreation allowance once every three years. The money is non-taxable. Health officials alleged that they have to face trouble while receiving the money.
Seeking anonymity, a health official said that his actual recreation allowance is Tk 13,790 but he got Tk 12,900. The administration officials took away Tk 890. "When we asked Yad Ali, he told us that a big amount is spent to get recreation allowance bill passed. They have to pay Tk 200 to the account's office against each bill," he said.
Another health official said no-one can withdraw allowance without paying extra money. His actual allowance is Tk 20,800 but he got Tk 19,550.
Money was also deducted from the allowances of third and fourth class staff but they do not want to speak out of fear, he said.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shamim Ahmed said all health officials got the right amount of allowance.
"If they didn't get it, then we'll look into the matter," he said.    -UNB


