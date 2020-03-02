Time extended until Mar 15 for applications





Indian High Commission in Dhaka has extended time until March 15 for receiving applications for 'Bangladesh Youth Delegation - Visit to India 2020'.The High Commission invited applications from the youth of Bangladesh across various disciplines-sports, art and culture, entrepreneurship and media-for 'Bangladesh Youth Delegation - Visit to India 2020'.Bangladesh Youth Delegation provides an opportunity for 100 dynamic and talented youths from Bangladesh to travel to India in a programme that is fully-funded by the government of India.The High Commission in association with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India organises this annual programme.Over a weeklong visit to India provides opportunities for the 100-member delegation to experience various facets of Indian culture and development.The visit encompasses travel to various iconic locations-cultural, industrial and other. The 100-member Bangladesh youth delegates also generally travel to multiple cities in India.Applications need to be sent by e-mail to [email protected] and applicants will have to satisfy the eligibility criteria, said the High Commission. -UNB