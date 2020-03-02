15 gold bars seized at HSIA

Customs Intelligence officials at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport seized 15 gold bars worth Tk 75 lakh from a Kolkata-bound passenger on Sunday.

Sources at the airport said, officials of customs intelligence challenged Md Pasha at the checking point of Boarding Bridge number-11 at around 11:00am.

Searching his body, the officials recovered 14 gold bars concealed in his shoes.

Later, another gold bar was recovered from his pocket, said Assistant revenue officer of Customs Intelligence Asma Begum Porag. -UNB























