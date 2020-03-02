BD-German Consultations 2020 to be held today





The Bangladesh-German Consultations 2020 to be held on Sunday at the NEC-2 Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area in a bid to further boost bilateral relations as well as to boost cooperation in a wide range of areas including in renewable energy and climate change.The Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Fatima Yasmin, German Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Fahrenholtz and Head of South Asia Division of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) of Germany Dr Ute Heinbuch will spoke at the inaugural session of the consultations. Besides, Head of Bangladesh Delegation and Wing Chief (Europe) of the ERD Dr Gauranga Chandra Mohanta will give the welcome address on the occasion.Talking to this correspondent, an ERD official informed that the Bangladesh-German Consultations are expected to discuss issues like renewable energy and energy efficiency, justice reform and human rights, adaptation to climate change in urban areas, biodiversity, social and environmental standards in the textile sector, Rohingya crisis in Cox's Bazar district 'Supporting Host and Rohingya Communities'. After the day-long consultations, both sides are expected to sign a joint statement. -BSS