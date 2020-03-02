Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:33 AM
Home City News

Spring poem festival enchants Rangpur audience

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

RANGPUR, Mar 01: The colourful "Spring Poem Festival-2020" enchanted a huge audience at Shilpokola Academy auditorium in the city on Saturday night.
'The Anjolika Sahitya Potra', a local weekly literary magazine, organised the festival with the theme of "Let Us Sing the Song of Victory in Life" and participation of writers, poets, lyricists, educationists and socio-cultural personalities.
Editor of magazine poet Dilruba Shahadat presided over the festival where recitation of poems, self-composed poems and lyrics dedicated to the queen of the season "spring" enthralled the audience.
Nazira Banu, wife of Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Md. Asib Ahsan, attended the festival as the chief guest.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BTRC to delink illegal handsets
Another Rajshahi car crash victim dies at RMCH
Liton, Dablu re-elected to Rajshahi City AL
Missing man’s bullet-hit body recovered in Feni
Louhajang UZ health employees have to pay ‘extra’ for allowances
Time extended until Mar 15 for applications
15 gold bars seized at HSIA
BD-German Consultations 2020 to be held today


Latest News
Bangladesh's forex reserves stands at $33 billion again
BCB appoints Lee as head of physical performance
Saudi Arabia to refund Umrah fees to pilgrims
Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail is a matter of court: Asaduzzaman
JnU Accounting Alumni accords reception to Hiru, Ripon
Free TB detection on mobile testing van
Indian premier to arrive in Dhaka March 17
One arrested for 'raping' girl in Rajshahi city
Tigers beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs
Most Read News
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
City building fire: One more dies
Coronavirus kills 2,900 people
Mahathir says he feels betrayed
Writ challenges BB circular on single-digit loan interest
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Indian FS due Monday to lay groundwork of Modi's Dhaka visit
Couple 'commit suicide'
Human chain demands devt allocation for Satkhira
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft