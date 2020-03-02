Spring poem festival enchants Rangpur audience

RANGPUR, Mar 01: The colourful "Spring Poem Festival-2020" enchanted a huge audience at Shilpokola Academy auditorium in the city on Saturday night.

'The Anjolika Sahitya Potra', a local weekly literary magazine, organised the festival with the theme of "Let Us Sing the Song of Victory in Life" and participation of writers, poets, lyricists, educationists and socio-cultural personalities.

Editor of magazine poet Dilruba Shahadat presided over the festival where recitation of poems, self-composed poems and lyrics dedicated to the queen of the season "spring" enthralled the audience.

Nazira Banu, wife of Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Md. Asib Ahsan, attended the festival as the chief guest. -BSS





















