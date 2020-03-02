Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:33 AM
Home City News

Police sacrifices will always be remembered: IGP

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Police in Bangladesh have been sacrificing their lives at every crucial juncture to keep Bangladesh free from terrorism and militancy.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary came up with the remark while addressing a programme on "Police Memorial day-2020" at the convention centre of the Police Staff College in the city's Mirpur on Sunday.
The IGP said Bangladesh Police is working to keep the country free from terrorism and militancy. "They have sacrificed their lives in every crucial event. Twelve hundred policemen were killed during Liberation War of 1971 and later 19 were killed during preventing terrorism and nine others died resisting militancy," he added.
In any disaster, the members of the force are working with great patience and dedication. The number of deaths on duty is increasing every year. A total of 550 policemen died last year, 179 of them while on duty. They will be remembered by the Bangladesh Police for their sacrifice for the country, the IGP said.
Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division under the Home Ministry Mostafa Kamal, director general of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) Benazir Ahmed, Additional IGP H Biswash Afzal Hossain, chief of Special Branch (SB) Additional IGP Meer Shahidul Islam and Additional IGP (Admin) of the Police headquarters Dr Mainur Rahman Chowdhury also addressed the programme.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BTRC to delink illegal handsets
Another Rajshahi car crash victim dies at RMCH
Liton, Dablu re-elected to Rajshahi City AL
Missing man’s bullet-hit body recovered in Feni
Louhajang UZ health employees have to pay ‘extra’ for allowances
Time extended until Mar 15 for applications
15 gold bars seized at HSIA
BD-German Consultations 2020 to be held today


Latest News
Bangladesh's forex reserves stands at $33 billion again
BCB appoints Lee as head of physical performance
Saudi Arabia to refund Umrah fees to pilgrims
Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail is a matter of court: Asaduzzaman
JnU Accounting Alumni accords reception to Hiru, Ripon
Free TB detection on mobile testing van
Indian premier to arrive in Dhaka March 17
One arrested for 'raping' girl in Rajshahi city
Tigers beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs
Most Read News
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
City building fire: One more dies
Coronavirus kills 2,900 people
Mahathir says he feels betrayed
Writ challenges BB circular on single-digit loan interest
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Indian FS due Monday to lay groundwork of Modi's Dhaka visit
Couple 'commit suicide'
Human chain demands devt allocation for Satkhira
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft