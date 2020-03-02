One more dies at hospital

A woman who suffered burn injuries in a fire at a multi-story building in Moghbazar, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Sunday morning.

"Jannatul Ferdousi succumbed to her injuries around 9:35am," said Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Partha Sankar Paul.

Three people, including Jannatul's son Rushdi, were killed and five others suffered burns in the fire on February 27. Jannatul's husband is undergoing treatment at the hospital. -UNB





















