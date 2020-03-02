US-Taliban deal: Ending longest war of US history







The USA and the Taliban have signed a deal that paves the way for peace in Afghanistan and withdrawal of all foreign troops. They signed the historic agreement in Doha, Qatar, where the two sides spent months hashing out its details. Under the terms of the deal, the US commits to withdrawing all of its military forces and supporting civilian personnel, as well as those of its allies, within 14 months.



The Afghan government also will release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a gesture of goodwill, in exchange for 1,000 Afghan security forces held by the Taliban. About 14,000 US troops and some 17,000 troops from 39 NATO allies and partner countries are stationed in Afghanistan in a non-combatant role. Despite the heavy US presence, the Taliban now controls or holds influence over more Afghan territory than at any point since 2001 and has carried out near-daily attacks against military outposts throughout the country.



However, NATO joint forces have neither full control on Taliban nor their territory. In this situation, US forces have no other better alternative to leave Afghanistan. No doubt, it will be a good initiative of controversial Donald Trump!











Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka

