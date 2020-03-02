

A political entrepreneur: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman



The language movement was the beginning where he played key role for achieving the mother tongue. Later his fearless attitude ignited the war of liberation. Not only that, he fought against the odds-- took steps to removing poverty not in favour of totalitarianism and feudal concept.



Indeed, Mujib was a magnetic leader who planned to fight against disputes and oppression against Pakistani administration who treated us as a colony. He always dreamt a society free from exploitation by eliminating corruption, terrorism, and discrimination of race, colour, gender, religion, drugs and militancy.



We can call him political entrepreneur because of many notable reasons. Throughout his life he was energetic in the field of politics. Moreover, he founds a diversified political mission, group, or political revelry. If we carefully judge the life sketch and activities of the Mujib, we found that he always devoted for his people.



In the year 1968 the Pakistani government filed the notorious Agartala Conspiracy Case against Mujib and thirty-four Bengali civil and military officers. This false case created anger and hatred against the Pakistanis. The Awami League secured 167 seats out of 169 National Assembly seats in East Pakistan and won 288 out of 300 seats in the Provincial Assembly on 7 December 1970.



The significant speech on 7th March, 1971 had proved his farsightedness. He proved his political entrepreneurship in the speech by motivating people, taking risk, assessing the environmental scanning to free from exploitation made by Pakistanis.



Mujib was one of the founding joint secretaries of the East Pakistan Awami Muslim League which was established in the year 1949, general secretary of the Awami league during the period of 1953 to 1966 and also president of the Awami League from 1966 to 1974. He joined into the parliamentary politics first in the year 1954 by the election process as a member of the East Bengal Legislative Assembly.



Mujib served as the first President of the Bangladesh from 1971 to 12 January 1972 and again from 25 January 1975 to 15 August 1975 until his killing by the miscreants. However, during the independence war he was the president in absentia. He became the Prime Minister of Bangladesh from 12 January 1972 to 25 January 1975. He came up with the innovative thoughts, skills, strategies, images, and public procedures to make sure that the people of the then East Pakistan.



If we consider his psychology and behavioural aspects we shall found that he was a founding member of the than East Pakistan Muslim Students League which was established in 1948 . Six point demands were placed by Mujib on February 5, 1966 at Lahore of Pakistan which was actually beneficial for this part of the region. Mujib by providing six points demand tried to deem in "non-violence" measures and sought a bloodless, calm and autonomous clarification to attain unconditional sovereignty .



It also created wider the thoughts of the public looking for deciding what to do inside their community and dedicated existence through his innovative ideas and creativity. Exorbitant go up of community entrepreneurs universal. At the present we require the similar with political entrepreneurs like Bangabandhu in the country as some persons are in the deep sea of the corruption and nepotism.



The way of make use of authority is to create choice to deal with community troubles as a whole through innovative ideas, creativity and risk taking ability. As a political entrepreneur he is a mixture of the following: the person who constructs astonishing as of not any matter which to converse to area of dilemma and fought self- relentlessly for the social welfare of the human of the country.



There is dissimilarity between the political entrepreneur and the business entrepreneur. The business entrepreneur obtains a thought, spend in creative possessions, unlock dealing and try to do well in the market. The hazard is huge and the odds of make a pay are not all the time exceptionally excellent.



His perseverance are aligning with the influence and socio-cultural psychological; political and economic factors. Now the study can analyze the characteristics of Bangabandu through VRINE analysis:



Value -Bangabandhu-creation of Bangladesh-Brand image of Bangladesh;Rarity-Leadership quality and charismatic power;Inimitability-Humanistic approach towards Bengalese; Non-substitutability-Those who are his enemy to them he showed kindness and compassion -access to all ;Exploitability-Bargaining power for Bengalese and try to create welfare maximization.



During his regime, he tried his best to develop the country. The 98 per cent banks, insurance companies, industries were owned by the West Pakistanis, he nationalized them. For smooth progressing of the monetary policy Bangabandhu took different initiatives. He established Bangladesh Krishi Bank and for development of industrial sector he established Bangladesh Shipa Bank and Bagladesh Shilpa Rin Sangshta. He tried to develop the fiscal policy through initiating development programmes. First national budget for the 1972-73 fiscal year ,which was total amount of Bangladesh taka Tk 786 Crore. He started rebuild the nation as soon as possible.



First Five-Year plan of Bangladesh unveiled for the period of 1973-78 with the amount of Bangladesh Taka 4,455 crore. The main motto of the plan was to reduce poverty, boost the GDP growth to 5.5 percent per annum and per capita income at the rate of 2.5 percent per annum



He tried to develop skill human force and business personnel. He wanted to arrange equal opportunity for the society.Bangabandhu followed the path of the Meiji Era of Japan who ruled for the 44 years time period from the year 1868 to 1912.He wanted to protect through humanity which is free from the abuse by removing dishonesty, violence, oppression and corruption. The constitution came into effect on 16 December 1972 which acknowledged nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism as the basic main beliefs of the state.



His regime for the period of three years and a half he tried to establish a classless society. The country was war damaged; disruption of all sorts of transportation including road, rail and river. Initially from the scratch his government worked hard to covenant with the innumerable troubles of a battle devastated state and to bring normalcy. Re-establishment of law and order situation, rehabilitant the war victim people, bringing restoration of the communication system, and feeding the ravenous Cores of people and many other troubles bedevilled through his proper management and administrative rules. His magnetic guidance Bangladesh was achieved respect from the worldwide neighbourhoods as well as from the United Nations.



Mujib's zeal, dedication was for the social welfare of the human being with the scarce resources. Mujib established a unique retort to identify to accomplishment financially viable independence through unification of the whole state. The financial system in progress preference up and quickly manufactures were increased. The prices of necessary products were gradually decreasing. Imbued with hope, people came forward to help to avail the benefits of independence to every doorstep. Creation of a sovereign nation, integrity nine months of civil war and genocide; the humanitarian needs were infinite, and Mujib responded generously.



On 21 June 1975, by a Presidential Ordinance, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman created 61 districts from the existing 19. The governor-designates for the 61 districts were declared on 16 July of the same year. Second Revolution was a political hypothesis included a sequence of restructuring in the three pillars of a state: administrative, judiciary and legislative method. BAKSAL(Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League) was created with removing disparity, creating equal opportunities for all segments of the people of the country and create classless society and free from bureaucratic mannerism.



Bangabandhu, the main confront in the economic front were the require to rally sufficient interior and outside resources, innovation infrastructures, rehabilitating citizens who mislaid the whole thing in the war; and refreshing the financial, industrial and production organizations. Unfortunate that moral hazard worked in the country as against his good deeds were wiling full gainers started that a group of conspirators created from his own party, some ministers of the then government, a section of bureaucrats, civil society, businessmen, journalists, teachers arranged false propaganda against him within inside and outside the country and the protected in some way from the risk which acted differently than if they didn't have that fortification.



However, in the early morning on15 August, 1975 the noblest and greatest of Bengalis with his family members and relatives were died by the conspirators. Bangabandhu is always in favour of inclusive development of all people's benefit like Pareto optimality i.e. at least one will be better off while another must not worse off.In retrospect, Bangabandhu's desire was disruptive and that there is a well-built aspiration for modify the fate of the poor people of this region. Sad death of this political entrepreneur created a vacuum which can never be filled up as the characters of politics now differ.



The author is macroeconomist and financial economist and entrepreneurial expert























