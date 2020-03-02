

Dearth of kidney treatment facilities



Very few people in our country know that their kidney can get damaged completely if blood pressure, diabetes, etc. are left untreated for a long time. This makes it all the more important that the relevant departments, including the health ministry, take up massive public awareness campaign that can reach even the remote places in the country, because the prevalence of blood pressure and diabetes are not limited to the cities and town only. Since organ transplantation is now safely done in Bangladesh, the health policy makers can try to make kidney donation easier by the voluntary donor. In Bangladesh, every year many people die because of the kidney diseases. Here is a figure: due to limited access to treatment, on an average 54-60 kidney patients die every day. Worrying is the fact that a staggering number of two crore people are currently suffering from various kidney ailments. It is still more worrying that 90 per cent of these people do not know that they are suffering from any kidney ailment. However, if the kidney patients are provided with the correct form of treatment such as transplantation, haemodialysis and proper medicine in case of early detection of diseases, the number of deaths will certainly decrease.As Bangladesh's treatment facilities for kidney diseases are very limited, the health policy makers have to give more emphasis on the prevention side, besides increasing its efforts on cure. Kidney specialists in the country are very inadequate: there are about 100 kidney specialists in the country for its 16 crore people. While we rarely hear about the case of organ transplantation, the facilities for haemodialysis in the public hospitals are also very meagre. Serious patients have to wait in a long serial to have a seat for dialysis in the hospitals and this delay is most cases harm them even more. Still, the patients who have been lucky enough to get an organ, from relatives or friends, are keeping fine after safe transplantation.The patients who can afford dialysis at home with their own cost are also living fairly normal life, but the reality is, most of the kidney patients, as they are poor, cannot even think of such privilege. Therefore, the state has to take responsibility of both increasing the facilities for treating the kidney patients in our public hospitals as well as making people aware of how they can effectively prevent damaging this vital organ of their body.Very few people in our country know that their kidney can get damaged completely if blood pressure, diabetes, etc. are left untreated for a long time. This makes it all the more important that the relevant departments, including the health ministry, take up massive public awareness campaign that can reach even the remote places in the country, because the prevalence of blood pressure and diabetes are not limited to the cities and town only. Since organ transplantation is now safely done in Bangladesh, the health policy makers can try to make kidney donation easier by the voluntary donor.