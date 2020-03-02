Officials urged to help people know about policy, benefits



To mark the National Insurance Day on Sunday, colourful rallies paraded the roads in Bogura town (top) and in Dhamoirhat of Naogaon (bottom). photos: observer

This year's theme of the day was 'Take Oath on the Insurance Day, Build a Developed Country'.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman joined the Alfa Insurance Company of Pakistan on March 1, 1960. Following this, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina introduced the insurance day nationally for the first time marking the Mujib Year, birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

To make this day remarkable, the PM declared the day as National Insurance Day on January 15 this year, following the request of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority of Bangladesh (IDRA).

GAIBANDHA: The Day was celebrated in the district for the first time on Sunday with a call to provide insurance services to the people with trust and confidence.

Marking the Day, the district administration organised different programmes in cooperation with IDRA, Bangladesh Insurance Academy (BIA) and Bangladesh Insurance Forum (BIF).

A rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin was brought out from Gaibandha Poura Park and ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was also held on the Poura Shaheed Minar premises with Additional DC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat in the chair.

DC Abdul Matin addressed the meeting as chief guest.

District Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Abu Bakar Siddique and Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kaibr Milon spoke at the event as special guests.

Earlier Asoad Hossain, in charge of Delta Insurance Company, made a welcome speech and said the objective of insurance is to financially guard against unpredictable life occurrences.

DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, said insurance is a means of protection of financial loss, and all sorts of insurance help the persons facing the hard times.

The DC underlined the need for ensuring better services to the people to make them aware about the benefits of having insurance, particularly in bad times.

He also urged the insurance employees to be sincere and honest in discharging their duties to create confidence among the people so that they could buy insurance without any hesitation side by side with settling the insurance claim smoothly.

Later, DC Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the Insurance Fair on the Poura Park premises.

Many people including the officials and the employees from various insurance companies participated in the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the National Insurance Day, the district administration organised various programmes in the town on Sunday.

A colourful rally was brought out in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was also held at the District Art Council Hall Room here.

DC Md Sarwar Murshed Chowhdury attended the meeting as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Abdullab-al-Mashud was in the chair.

Professor of Department of Accounting of Kishoreganj Government Gurudayal College Md Abdul Hamid was present in the programme as special guest.

PIROJPUR: The National Insurance Day was observed in the district on Sunday, in a befitting manner.

To mark the day, a colourful rally was brought out from Central Shaheed Minar, and it ended it on the District Shilpakala Academy premises after parading different roads in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was also organised at District Shilpakala Academy Auditorium.

DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Nahid Farjana Siddique presided over the meeting.

Additional Superintend of Police (SP) (Admin and Crime) Mollah Azad Hossain and Panel Mayor Saddullah Liton, among others, attended the programme as special guests.

KHULNA: The Day was observed in the district on Sunday, aiming to ensuring development of this sector as well as creating much more awareness among the people.

To mark the Day, Khulna District Administration organised a discussion meeting at Shaheed Hadis Park in the city in association with IDRA, BIA and BIF.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as chief guest while DC Md Helal Hossain presided over the meeting.

SP SM Shafiullah addressed the meeting as special guest.

KCC Mayor Khaleque, in his speech, said the insurance sector is moving forward across the country due to the development of economic activities over the years.

The insurance companies must regain the people's trust and dependability in the sectors in order to strive ahead, surpassing all the limitations.

Under the National Security Strategy, insurance is being considered as one of the main mediums of protection to minimise the risks of old-aged, unemployed and disabled people, autistic children and pregnant women, he added.

Khaleque underscored that there are negative impacts in insurance sector due to some companies, and if this practice is stopped, Bangladesh will exceed India.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from Shaheed Hadis Park, and it ended at same place after parading different roads in the city.

Officials of local government bodies, civil society members and employees of different insurance companies, among others, attended the rally amid festivity.

RANGAMAI: The Day was observed in the town on Sunday, like elsewhere in the country, with a festive mood.

To mark the Day, a colourful day was brought out in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was organised in the DC Office Conference Room.

DC AKM Mamunur Rashid attended the meeting as chief guest.

He urged the insurance companies of the country to come forward one step ahead to serve the people.

Additional DC (Revenue) Shilpi Rani Roy and Assistant Officer of Hatajanni Private Insurance Company Md Mamun, among others, were also present in the programme.

LAXMIPUR: Various programmes were organised in the town on Sunday, like elsewhere in the country, marking the National Insurance Day.

The district administration organised the programmes including rally, discussion meeting and insurance fair here amid festivity.

A colourful rally was brought out from the District Collectorate Building premises, and it ended it after parading different roads in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was organised in the town.

DC Anjan Chandra Pal attended the programme as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan was in the chair.

Deputy Director of Department of Youth Development Md Abu Jafar and Assistant Manager of Laxmipur Unit Sonali Bank Bhabatosh Chakrabarti, among others, also spoke in the programme as special guests.

Later, a fair of 10 to 12 stalls of different insurance companies was also arranged there.

BOGURA: The Day was observed in the town on Sunday, like elsewhere in the country amid festivity.









A colourful rally organised by the district administration was brought out in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Satmatha Zero Point in the town.

DC Fayez Ahmed was present as chief guest while Bogura Regional Coordinator of Meghna Life Insurance Company Limited Shaheen Kadir presided over the meeting.

