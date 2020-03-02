‘Honour cops who sacrificed lives’



To mark the Police Memorial Day on Sunday, a mourning procession was brought out in Kurigram town. photo: observer

The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the approval to observe the Police Memorial Day since 2017 for the police officials and the members who lost their lives on duty.

GAIBANDHA: The Day was observed in the district on Sunday with a call to honour the police members who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Marking the Day, the district police organised different programmes to show the respect and honour to their departed colleagues.

The police officials led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam placed floral wreath on the temporary monument set up on the ground of police lines here.

A rally was brought out from the Gaibandha Police Lines, and it ended it at the same venue after parading the main roads of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the drill shed of the police lines here.

SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam addressed the meeting as chief guest while District Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Abu Bakar Siddique and Gaibandha Municipal Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon were present as special guests.

Senior Assistant SP Mohammad Asaduzzaman moderated the whole session.

Additional SP Moynul Haque, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Khan Mohammad Shahriar, Gobindaganj PS OC Mehedi Hasan and Senior Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, among others, were also present in the programme. The speakers, in their speech, said the people are ever grateful to the policemen who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties to maintain the law and order, and their sacrifice have made the police force proud.

SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam termed the police as the strength of independence, and said over a thousand police officers from all ranks gave their lives for an independent Bangladesh during the 1971.

Later, the close relatives of the family members of 26 deceased policemen were received with sticks of flowers and given gift by the guests on the behalf of the district police.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the Day, the district police organised a discussion meeting at Kishoreganj Police Lines Drill Shed in the town on Sunday.

SP Md Mashrukur Rahman Khaled BPM BAR presided over the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Md Sarowar Murshed Chowhdury, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, District AL GS Adovcate MA Afzol, Kishoreganj Municipal Mayor Md Parvez Mia, Additional SP Masud Anowar, District AL Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Krishak League GS Anowar Hossain Bacchu and Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu, among others, also spoke at the meeting.

Later, the family members of late policemen were given warmth reception.































