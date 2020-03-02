Video
Old woman crushed under train

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our correspondent

KASHIANI, GOPALGANJ, Mar 1: An old woman was crushed under a train in Gopalpur rail crossing area of Kashiani Upazila in the district on Saturday.
The deceased, 75, was not identified yet. In-Charge of Ramdia Police Out-post Aminur Rahman said the woman was crushed under the Rajshahi-bound 'Tungipara Express' Train while she was collecting leaves in Gopalpur rail crossing area.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to Rajbari Rail Police, the official added.


