Four houses burnt in Kurigram





Affected families and locals said the fire originated from the kitchen of one Habibor Rahman, son of late Azizar Rahman of the village at around 12pm, which rapidly spread engulfing three more nearby houses.

Hearing their shouting, the neighbours rushed in and brought the blaze under control by pouring buckets of water. By that time, five rooms including Tk 80,000 in cash of Habibor's house, three rooms of Dhoni Sheikh's son Abdur Rashid, two rooms of Azizar Mondol's son Khairul Alam, and the house of Mohir Mondol's son Mofizul Islam were completely gutted. Besides, their stocks of rice and paddy, along with their furniture were burnt in the fire.

Kedar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mahbubur Rahman said the incident was unfortunate. A list of the affected villagers would be sent to the higher authorities, the UP chairman added.



















