GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Mar 1: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Tatulia Village of Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Kausar, 2, was the son of Boshu Mia of the village.

The deceased's family sources said Kausar was playing beside the pond at noon. At that time, he fell in it all of a sudden and drowned.

Later, the body was recovered, the source added.